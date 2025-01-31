Las Vegas Desert Dogs Revamp Roster and Venue for NLL Playoff Push

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 16: Tyson Roe #13 of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs cradles the ball as Patrick Foley #8, Tony Malcom #2 and Will Malcom #4 of the Panther City Lacrosse Club defend in the first quarter of the Desert Dogs' inaugural regular-season home opener at Michelob ULTRA Arena on December 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Panther City defeated the Desert Dogs 9-3.

After spending two years at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, the Desert Dogs are moving to Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. In their third National Lacrosse League season, the Desert Dogs are aiming for the playoffs. Since the team’s debut in 2022, gig names back the team – sports legends Wayne Gretzky, Steve Nash, and Dustin Johnson are all part-owners.

New talent dominates the roster this year. Goal-scorers Dylan Kinnear and Kyle Killen boost the offense, while Shane Simpson and Jonathan Donville strengthen both offense and defense. Casey Jackson completes the roster.

In goal, Landon Kells was solid last season in crucial moments. Now, Kells shares time with Justin Geddie, creating headaches for opposing teams trying to score.

Sitting at 2-5 halfway through the season, they’re aiming for a playoff spot. Rising star Jack Hannah leads the team with 17 goals, putting up 35 points in his standout season. He told The Las Vegas Sun, “We feel like we’re really on the cusp of being a really good team.”

Save the date for these upcoming home games:

Georgia Swarm comes to town February 1

Vancouver Warriors visit February 14

Halifax Thunderbirds come March 1

Rochester Knighthawks battle March 7

Toronto Rock on April 6

Calgary Roughnecks visit on April 18

The regular season wraps up mid-April 2025. Eight teams advance to playoffs, where a tough defense will help determine who wins it all.

The move from Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena starts a new era. Loyal fans followed the team, showing lacrosse’s growing appeal among local sports fans. Looking to watch a game? Tickets cost $29 to $169.