GloRilla Announces ‘GLORIOUS Tour’ Following Historic Album Success and Grammy Nominations

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 29: GloRilla poses for a photo during the second half between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans of an Emirates NBA Cup game at FedExForum on November 29, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Hip-hop sensation GloRilla kicks off The GLORIOUS Tour March 5, 2025, starting in Oklahoma City. The news drops right after her debut album’s impressive No. 5 landing on the Billboard 200.

Her debut project, GLORIOUS, hit big with 69,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The album racked up 77.98 million streams, while fans snagged 12,000 physical copies. The project features 15 tracks, including collaborations with stars Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and T-Pain.

Her debut album showcases an amazing lineup of guest artists. Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Kirk Franklin, and BossMan Dlow all make appearances. The hit single “Yeah Glo!” caught Grammy voters’ eyes, picking up nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

The nationwide tour stretches through April 2025. Real Boston Richey and Queen Key will join as opening acts. The tour hits major cities including New York, Atlanta, Houston, and Chicago. GloRilla’s also locked in to perform at both Coachella and Dreamville Festival.

This announcement comes right after finishing up shows with Megan Thee Stallion. Their “Hot Girl Summer Tour” drew crowds from May through September 2024. She’ll close out the new tour with a hometown show in Memphis.

Visit official ticket sellers for full tour dates and purchase information.