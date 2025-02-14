GloRilla: Rising Rap Star’s Journey from Homelessness to Grammy Nominee and Fenty Ambassador

Making waves in hip-hop, GloRilla’s hit song ‘FNF’ reached over 82 million streams and earned a Grammy nomination. The song shot up to number 42 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“GODDDDD. I’m speechless!!!!!” she posted on Instagram.

After the song blew up, Yo Gotti signed her – a track she wrote and laid down in just 30 minutes. Her new songs ‘Whatcha Know About Me’ and ‘TGIF’ jumped to the top of the R&B/Hip Hop chart.

The artist, born Gloria Woods, grew up with nine siblings. She found her passion for music in high school, after tough times that included sleeping on an air mattress until she was 16.

When she made her first million, she gave $20,000 to her former schools. Now, she’s the face of Fenty.

She’s worked with some of the biggest names in music – Sexyy Red, Meg Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Moneybagg Yo. Funny enough, she didn’t start with rap – she switched over when she realized she couldn’t sing.

Before making it big, she dropped “You Ain’t S—” in 2020 and “Westside Baby” in 2021. Her cousin pushed her to take rap seriously.

She’s kicking off her first tour in Phoenix on February 20, 2025.