Athletics Keep Manager Kotsay Around Through 2028 As Team Plans Vegas Move

MESA, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 18: Manager Mark Kotsay #7 of the Oakland Athletics poses for a portrait during photo day at HoHoKam Stadium on February 18, 2025 in Mesa, Arizona.

The Oakland Athletics have extended manager Mark Kotsay’s contract through 2028, with a club option for 2029, securing his leadership as the team prepares to transition to Las Vegas. The announcement coincided with the A’s first full-squad spring training workout on February 17, 2025, marking a significant moment for the franchise amid ongoing changes.

Kotsay, who originally signed a three-year contract (2022-2024) with an option for 2025, now has an extended commitment, ensuring stability for a team navigating relocation. Expressing his gratitude, Kotsay called the extension one of the best days of his life, second only to his wedding day. Despite the challenges ahead, his confidence remains steadfast. “The circumstances are what they are. Our mindset is that we’re going to deal with those circumstances together and that it’s only going to make us stronger,” he told The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

With Kotsay at the helm, the A’s are focused on developing their young core, led by Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers, while adding key veterans like Luis Severino and Gio Urshela. Rooker’s five-year, $60 million deal and Severino’s three-year, $67 million contract signal a new era of investment in talent, a notable shift for a team long known for trading away star players.

Financially, the Athletics are in a stronger position than in previous years. With their 100% share of league revenue sharing, they must now increase spending, breaking away from past budgetary restrictions. Last season’s 69-93 record was a disappointment on the field, but a 39-37 finish from July onward showed promise, fueling optimism for 2025.

Kotsay’s leadership will be instrumental in maintaining focus and continuity as the team prepares for its temporary move to Sacramento before its eventual arrival in Las Vegas. The Athletics open the regular season on March 27, 2025, against the Seattle Mariners, eager to take the next step in their evolution from a rebuilding franchise to a competitive force in their future home.