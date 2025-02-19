Dream Asia Food Fest Kicks Off in Las Vegas with 90 Vendors, Ties to Chinatown Revival

Las Vegas is set to host an exciting new cultural and culinary event with the debut of the Dream Asia Food Fest from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2025. Bringing together over 90 food vendors from Las Vegas and New York, the festival will offer an unparalleled selection of dishes from East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Central Asia, highlighting the rich diversity of Asian cuisine.

More than just a food festival, Dream Asia Food Fest will feature live cultural performances, interactive workshops, and community engagement opportunities to celebrate and promote Asian heritage. From traditional dance and music to hands-on cooking demonstrations, attendees will experience a vibrant fusion of flavors and traditions in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

At the forefront of this initiative is Tony Jia, co-founder of the festival, who envisions the event as both a celebration and a community platform. “I’m a big Foodie myself, and I am passionate about the Asian community and the Asian culture, and we want to share that experience with the people in Vegas and the West Coast,” Jia told KTNV.

The festival is expected to attract around 10,000 attendees, creating an economic boost for participating vendors. Fred Chung of Share Tea is among the many local business owners eager to increase their visibility and expand their customer base through this event.

Beyond food and entertainment, the festival aligns with the Chinatown redevelopment project, now in its second phase, which focuses on transportation, public safety, and economic growth. Minejia Yan, a consultant for the redevelopment initiative, will be at the festival to gather community feedback on ongoing infrastructure improvements. Attendees can also submit their input online at inspiringspringmountain.com, with a final draft of the redevelopment plan anticipated by September 2025.

As Las Vegas continues to grow as a cultural and culinary destination, the Dream Asia Food Fest has the potential to become a beloved annual tradition, strengthening community ties and celebrating the diversity that defines the city.