Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: Feb. 21-Feb. 23

Las Vegas is buzzing with an exciting mix of live entertainment, from legendary hip-hop and country icons to top-tier stand-up comedy. Whether you’re looking for an intimate music experience, a one-of-a-kind residency show, or a night of laughter, there are various things to do in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend.

The Punk Rap Tour: Kool Keith, MC Homeless & More

What: The Punk Rap Tour: Kool Keith, MC Homeless & More

The Punk Rap Tour: Kool Keith, MC Homeless & More When: Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at 8 p.m. Where: Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St., Las Vegas

Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $22

Legendary rapper Kool Keith, underground hip-hop artist MC Homeless, and others are set to take the stage at Swan Dive in Las Vegas for an unforgettable night of music. Known for its eclectic atmosphere and dedication to diverse genres, Swan Dive is the perfect venue for fans of boundary-pushing sounds. This 21+ event promises an electric mix of talent, making it a must-see if you’re a hip-hop lover or live music enthusiast.

Garth Brooks/Plus One: The Vegas Residency

What: Garth Brooks/Plus One: The Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks/Plus One: The Vegas Residency When: Friday, Feb. 21; Saturday, Feb. 22; and Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. (additional dates through Mar. 9, 2025)

Friday, Feb. 21; Saturday, Feb. 22; and Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. (additional dates through Mar. 9, 2025) Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

Garth Brooks continues his Plus One residency at The Colosseum in Las Vegas through Mar. 9, offering you a once-in-a-lifetime experience. With a rotating lineup of band members and surprise special guests, no two performances are the same. Whether it’s an intimate acoustic set or a full-band spectacle, each night promises a unique connection between Brooks and his audience, making this residency a must-see event for country music fans.

Carlos Mencia: Laughin’ and Livin’

What: Carlos Mencia: Laughin’ and Livin’

Carlos Mencia: Laughin’ and Livin’ When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. Where: Harrah’s Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas, 3475 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Harrah’s Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas, 3475 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

Carlos Mencia continues to make his mark on the entertainment industry with his sharp wit and bold humor. From his early days at the Laugh Factory to his breakout success with “Mind of Mencia,” he has captivated audiences with his unfiltered comedic style. With a career spanning TV, film, and sold-out nationwide tours, Mencia remains a powerhouse in comedy. Whether headlining major venues or entertaining U.S. troops overseas, his ability to connect with diverse audiences keeps him one of the most sought-after comedians in Hollywood today.

Other Events

Las Vegas offers a diverse entertainment lineup, from family-friendly performances to high-energy live music and thrilling competitions. Whether you’re looking for an engaging show for kids, an amazing night of country music, or intense robot battles, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this weekend.

Paw Patrol Live : Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas Flat River Band : Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at 10 p.m. at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country, 6611 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 160, Las Vegas

Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at 10 p.m. at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country, 6611 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 160, Las Vegas BattleBots Destruct-A-Thon: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at 2 p.m. at BattleBots Arena, 4165 Koval Lane, Las Vegas