WNBA Star A’ja Wilson Named TIME Magazine Woman of the Year

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 10: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces stands on the court during warmups before a game against the Phoenix Mercury at T-Mobile Arena on September 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Mercury 100-85.

“Time” recently recognized WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson for her athletic excellence and commitment to creating a more equitable world in sports. A’ja Wilson is more than a WNBA superstar; she is a trailblazer for women’s sports. She is a champion for equity and an advocate for future athletes.

Her resume is impressive. She has multiple WNBA MVP titles, two league championships, and six All-Star appearances. Even beyond the court, her influence extends into culture and advocacy. She is a Nike signature athlete and the author of “Dear Black Girls.”

Wilson has even been vocal about the financial disparities between the WNBA and NBA. She has pushed for better salaries, resources, and visibility for the WNBA. She has also been candid about the challenges Black women face in professional sports. How representation and the need for young athletes to see themselves reflected in the game is important.

Mental health is another focus for Wilson. She openly discusses the emotional struggles athletes face. How normalizing conversations about mental well-being and offering support to players navigating the pressures of professional sports is needed.

Wilson met Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles during the Paris Olympics. Since then, the two have joined forces. They have spoken about the power of female athletes uplifting one another and the importance of unity in advocating for change.

Wilson has expressed a deep commitment to the Las Vegas Aces. “If I could retire an Ace, I would love to,” she said to KSNV.

Wilson is shaping the future of women’s sports. Her relentless drive, leadership, and advocacy gives future athletes something to strive for. Her legacy extends beyond championships and accolades; she is paving the way for a more inclusive, equitable, and empowered generation of athletes.