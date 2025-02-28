‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ Fan-Favorite Spirit Tunnels: The Ultimate Celebrity Entrance

When Jennifer Hudson welcomes a celebrity guest to The Jennifer Hudson Show, her staff gets the party started with an unforgettable tradition: the “Spirit Tunnel.” This moment features two lines of people hyping up the guests with chants, dance moves, and lots of excitement before they hit the stage. Big names like Jimmy Kimmel, Gwen Stefani, Saweetie, GloRilla, Derek Hough, Ethan Slater, Common, and others have all experienced the fun, and it’s been a staple of the show since its very first episode!

Jennifer’s own entrance during the series premiere kicked things off with a bang, as she walked through a line of her hyped-up staff, high-fiving everyone on her way to the stage. The Spirit Tunnel made its return in Season 2, with a standout moment right at the beginning of the season. Over the years, there have been plenty of iconic Spirit Tunnel moments, some of which went viral. The staff even surprised Jennifer outside the studio, like when they created a tunnel for her birthday in her office.

Inspired by how much fun JHud has, the staff started sending guests down the Spirit Tunnel too. In Season 2, they gave Sherri Shepherd an unforgettable entrance, and Season 3 kicked off with an epic Spirit Tunnel for the legendary Angela Bassett.

One of the most memorable Spirit Tunnel moments was when GloRilla made her entrance. The rapper behind “F.N.F.” set the internet on fire with her tunnel moment, racking up almost 2 million views. She matched the crew’s energy, hitting her signature dance to their remix of her anthem “TGIF,” and was all smiles as she made her way to the stage.

Keke Palmer’s Spirit Tunnel entrance was another highlight. When she walked through, the crew remixed the True Jackson, VP theme song, and Keke instantly joined in with singing and dancing. It was a nostalgic throwback that quickly turned into an iconic moment.

Aaron Pierre, known for voicing young Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King, strutted through the Spirit Tunnel with all the cool confidence you’d expect. The chant, “Aaron Pierre, that’s Mufasa!” had social media buzzing, and fans even created their own TikToks of the moment, making it go viral.

Then there’s Usher, who didn’t just walk through the Spirit Tunnel—he skated through it. He rolled in while giving us a live rendition of “Yeah!,” delivering an entrance that was smooth, stylish, and everything we love about the king of R&B.

When Mario entered, the crew kicked things off with a remix of his hit song “Let Me Love You,” and Mario couldn’t resist joining in. His smooth moves made his Spirit Tunnel moment unforgettable.

Lastly, Sexyy Red turned the Spirit Tunnel up a notch with her fiery fit and full-on energy. The crew remixed her hit “Get It Sexyy,” and she owned the moment with her signature dance moves and facial expressions. Fans couldn’t stop talking about the heart emoji that appeared when she twerked through the tunnel.

The hilarious actor and comedian Druski had social media absolutely buzzing and cracking up when he made his entrance through the Spirit Tunnel. Even his outfit went viral, with people laughing over his choice of shoes for a daytime appearance.

Druski showed up to The Jennifer Hudson Show in true style, rocking his signature printed button-down shirt, black shorts, and a tan fitted cap. But it was his choice of footwear that really had people talking—Birkenstock sandals, giving major summer vibes in the middle of winter. As he made his way through the Spirit Tunnel, the hype was real. He stuck his tongue out, jumped into his signature dance move, and even added a ‘Nae Nae’ with a little reverse twist. Social media went wild over his infectious energy, and fans couldn’t stop laughing at how much fun he was having.

Big shout-out to the cast and everyone responsible for making the Spirit Tunnel such a viral hit!