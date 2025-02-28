WIN a TALE-gate Party for Your Class – Sponsored by Port of Subs!
Reading is even more rewarding during Reading Week, thanks to our friends at Port of Subs! Your child’s class could WIN an exclusive TALE-gate Party with delicious eats from Port of Subs!
Here’s how to get in on the fun:
- Visit any Port of Subs location during Reading Week to pick up a reading tracker for your child or student.
- Once your child has completed their reading goals, simply upload a photo of their completed tracker in the entry portal below. For teachers with multiple students, just upload one tracker photo, and we’ll come by to collect the others.
- At the end of March, we’ll select one lucky winner from all completed trackers for a chance to win a fun TALE-GATE Party!
Port of Subs Locations Offering Reading Trackers:
- 7920 W. Tropical Pkwy
- 10260 W. Charleston Blvd.
- 5801 S. Decatur Blvd.
- 6005 S. Fort Apache, Ste 120
- 8552 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
- 840 S. Rancho
- 10120 W. Flamingo Rd.
- 1306 W. Craig Rd.
- 1730 E. Charleston Blvd.
- 832 S. Boulder Hwy.
- 2642 W. Horizon Ridge
- 5715 S. Eastern Ave.
Don’t miss your chance to reward your little bookworms with a party they’ll never forget—courtesy of Port of Subs and Jammin’ 105.7.
