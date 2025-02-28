WIN a TALE-gate Party for Your Class – Sponsored by Port of Subs!

Reading is even more rewarding during Reading Week, thanks to our friends at Port of Subs! Your child’s class could WIN an exclusive TALE-gate Party with delicious eats from Port of Subs!

Here’s how to get in on the fun:

Visit any Port of Subs location during Reading Week to pick up a reading tracker for your child or student. Once your child has completed their reading goals, simply upload a photo of their completed tracker in the entry portal below. For teachers with multiple students, just upload one tracker photo, and we’ll come by to collect the others. At the end of March, we’ll select one lucky winner from all completed trackers for a chance to win a fun TALE-GATE Party!

Port of Subs Locations Offering Reading Trackers:

7920 W. Tropical Pkwy

10260 W. Charleston Blvd.

5801 S. Decatur Blvd.

6005 S. Fort Apache, Ste 120

8552 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

840 S. Rancho

10120 W. Flamingo Rd.

1306 W. Craig Rd.

1730 E. Charleston Blvd.

832 S. Boulder Hwy.

2642 W. Horizon Ridge

5715 S. Eastern Ave.

Don’t miss your chance to reward your little bookworms with a party they’ll never forget—courtesy of Port of Subs and Jammin’ 105.7.