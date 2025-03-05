Mike Epps Confirms Last Friday Is Happening

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 10: Comedian Mike Epps attends the ESPN College Football Playoffs Night of Champions at Centennial Hall on January 10, 2015 in Dallas, Texas.

You read that right, Last Friday is coming! Mike Epps confirmed in an interview on The Breakfast Club, on March 4th, that the movie is in the works and on its way. There was no information on when we could expect to see the movie, but he stated the “deal is done.”

“Ice Cube called me the other day and said we just finished the deal,” Epps said on The Breakfast Club. “So, we doin’ the last ‘Friday’ man.”

Last Friday is a Go!

The movie will be the 4th installment of the Friday franchise. The original film, Friday, was released in 1995, then Next Friday in 2000, Friday After Next in 2002, and now we wait for Last Friday.

During the interview, Epps went on to talk about and praise Ice Cube, one of the creators of the movie franchise. “Shoutout to Cube, man. That’s another brother that’s put so many brothers on, man. Man, this dude put so many— and don’t really get the props for it. Put me, Chris Tucker, Bernie Mac, I mean name ’em,” said Epps.

After years of discussing the movie’s return, many have given suggestions on new comedians they would love to see featured in the franchise. Some of those include Atlanta comedian, D.C. Young Fly. In the interview, Epps also mentions D.C. and hopes to bring in new comedies to be featured in Last Friday.

Epps also shouted out Chris Tucker, one of the original characters from Friday. “People still love Chris Tucker. He’s still Smokey. He laid it down,” said Epps. “Chris, if you’re listening, we need you, baby boy. Come on back.”

It’s been a while since we heard anything regarding Last Friday, so now many are in hopes that the film does return and can bring back some of the comedy that we all once loved when the movies were first released. Check out the Breakfast Club interview below.

