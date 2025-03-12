Kid Cudi’s Love Story is the Secret Sauce Behind His Next Album

Kid Cudi released 'Insano' on January 12, 2024. His last album was his 2022 'Entergalactic' which shares the same title as his debut Netflix show. Prior to 'Entergalactic' he released 'Man On The Moon III: The Chosen' in 2020.

In a chat with Hube, the rapper Kid Cudi opened up about his next album, revealing that his fiancée has been a huge influence on his creative process.

“This new direction that I’m taking with my album has been exciting for me because I put myself in an uncomfortable situation to achieve it,” he shared. “When I first started making this album, I didn’t know if I would even be able to sing at the level I needed to in order for it to be executed in the right way,” he continued. “Working on these songs, collaborating with the writers and producers, and building songs from the ground up—it did something for me as an artist.”

Then, the conversation turned to his relationship with his fiancée, designer Lola Abecassis Sartore, and how she helped shape the album.

“It felt like one of the easiest albums I’ve ever done because I’m in this place in my life where I’m happier than I’ve ever been, and the emotions were real,” he explained. “I had a lot of things to say, a lot of things in my heart. The album is d—-near dedicated to my fiancée, every song is like a love song with me kind of confessing my love, so it was very, very fulfilling. I feel like a lot of people are going to hear this record and really be blown away by just how different it feels, but also how it still feels like Cudi.”

Cudi first dropped the news about his engagement to Sartore last April in the most low-key way.

On April 18 of last year, he posted a series of Instagram pics with Sartore at the Knuckles premiere. Sartore, a menswear designer, had Louis Vuitton listed as her workplace on her Facebook page, according to People.

“My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere,” Cudi captioned the post. “This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all. Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect.”