John Legend Announces Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour

The "Save Room" singer celebrates his birthday on December 28. The singer-songwriter began his musical career working behind the scenes for other artists like Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, and Kanye West. He released his debut album in 2004, titled 'Get Lifted,' which gained international success.

John Legend is celebrating the 20th anniversay f his debut album, Get Lifted, with a world tour! The 13 time Grammy Award winner announced the Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour which will hit multiple cities in the U.S. and countries around the world starting in May.

Back in November 2024, Legend released Get Lifted (20th Anniversary Edition) and fans have been raving about the bonus tracks and remixes to some of their favorite Legend songs from 20 years ago. The original album, released in December 2004, featured some of his biggest recordsincluding “So High,” “Ordinary People,” and “Number One.“

The album was Legend’s breakthrough, Grammy Award winning album. The album also gave the soulful singer his first Billboard 200 top 10 and first No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album charts. The album earned Legend 8 Grammy nominations in which he took home three.

The EGOT winning singer/songwriter will kick of the Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour on May 27 in the UK. He will make his way to the states and perform in a variety of cities until the final show on December 9th.

Tickets go on sale on March 19th for presale for U.K./Europe dates and general on March 21. North America preseales will begin March 26 with general sale starting on March 28. For more on tickets click here.

