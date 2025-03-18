Jonathan Majors Bares All: From Childhood Abuse to MCU Firing

The trajectory of Jonathan Majors’ career seemed destined for greatness, especially after being cast as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, behind the scenes, a brewing storm of personal challenges that had him thrust into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, became the downfall of this once-promising star.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Majors bared it all; from the painful scars of childhood sexual abuse that led to depression as an adult, to the shocking fall from grace within the MCU, Majors’ story seems to be anything but ordinary.

Jonathan Majors Charged with Assault by Ex-Girlfriend

In March 2023, Majors was arrested following allegations of assault and harassment by his ex-girlfriend, British dancer Grace Jabbari. The trial was a highly publicized one and by December 2023, a jury convicted Majors of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment.

The backlash from the incident was swift. He was dropped from the movie 48 Hours in Las Vegas, a movie about Dennis Rodman, and the adaptation of the novel The Man in My Basement. The United States Army also suspended their recruiting commercials that featured Majors. His management company, Entertainment 360, and PR firm, The Lede Company, also terminated their agreements with the actor. His invitation to the 2023 Met Gala was also rescinded.

The most significant blow came when Marvel Studios, which had invested so much in Majors as the next big villain in the MCU, made the decision to part ways with him (the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was reworked into Avengers: Doomsday featuring Doctor Doom as the main antagonist instead of Majors’ Kang the Conqueror).