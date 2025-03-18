Las Vegas Food Program Helps Feed 200 Seniors Each Month as Local Hunger Rises

The Golden Groceries program, aimed at seniors 60 and older, operated by the nonprofit East Valley Family Services, is doing great work in the Las Vegas community. This past Friday, the organization held its most recent distribution event, where seniors were given bags filled with canned foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, and meats to meet their nutritional needs. The event began at 9 a.m. and attracted a large turnout, with approximately 200 seniors benefiting from the program’s support.

Food security remains a pressing issue for many older adults, especially those on fixed incomes. “There are too many veterans that need help, and some of them are afraid to talk to people, and they’re proud and don’t ask for help, and I decided that it’s time to give back what I benefited from for 25 years,” said veteran Jim Smith, who attended the event to assist fellow veterans who may be reluctant to seek help. His efforts indicate the community-oriented essence draping Golden Groceries, dedicated to eliminating hunger among local seniors.

Shelley Juarez of East Valley Family Services underscored the program’s importance to many seniors who don’t have enough money to buy healthy meals after paying for necessities like housing and medication.

The demand for food resourcing has become exponentially higher. The February 2024 report released what the current rate increase looks like across Clark, Lincoln, Nye, and Esmeralda counties: a 14.7% increase in food insecurity.

Golden Groceries partners with Three Square, the largest food bank in Southern Nevada. The bank supplies fresh produce, bread, and pantry staples tailored to seniors’ dietary needs. In addition to the monthly event, seniors can access East Valley Family Services’ food pantry throughout the month for ongoing support. Participants must present a valid ID or an Oasis card from Three Square to receive assistance.

The next Golden Groceries distribution will occur on Apr. 4 at East Valley Family Services, 1840 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 112, Las Vegas. As food assistance needs grow throughout the community, programs such as Golden Groceries will be crucial in building community wellness and providing nourishment to seniors locally.