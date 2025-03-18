Patriots Grab Raiders’ Top Tackler Spillane with $37M Deal as Raiders Defense Takes Big Hit

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 05: Quentin Johnston #1 of the Los Angeles Chargers is tackled by Robert Spillane #41 of the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 34-20.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the New England Patriots have bolstered their defense by signing free-agent linebacker Robert Spillane to a three-year, $37.5 million deal. Spillane, who spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, played all 34 games during his tenure. He led the team in tackles and served as a defensive captain and key communicator on the field.

Spillane originally entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans during Mike Vrabel’s first year as head coach. “Spillane entered NFL in 2018 with the Titans as an undrafted free agent — Mike Vrabel’s first year as head coach there. So familiarity comes into play again,” Mike Reiss posted to X (formerly Twitter). His leadership and consistent play in Las Vegas earned him recognition, including being the Raiders’ nominee for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award in 2024.

Spillane’s loss is another blow to the Raiders’ defense, which also lost free safety Tre’von Moehrig to the Carolina Panthers on a three-year, $51 million deal and cornerback Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract with the Green Bay Packers. In response, Las Vegas signed safety Jeremy Chinn from the Washington Commanders on a two-year, $16 million deal and retained edge rusher Malcolm Koonce on a one-year, $12 million contract.

Despite these departures, the Raiders still have cap space, though it has been reduced after extending Maxx Crosby and trading for quarterback Geno Smith. The team is expected to pursue additional free-agent targets, with cornerback Byron Murphy from the Minnesota Vikings as a potential option. Additionally, Las Vegas re-signed safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, who could compete for a starting role.

The legal tampering period of the NFL started Mar. 10. Linebacker Spillane is signing with the Patriots. Spillane’s a solid pickup for New England, which will no doubt benefit from his experience and leadership. He made 158 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and two sacks in 2024, making himself invaluable as a reliable defensive playmaker.