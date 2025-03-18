Things To Do in Las Vegas March 28-March 30

Las Vegas, Nevada, is packed with events this weekend. There is something for sports fans, music lovers, and entertainment seekers alike. The Las Vegas Aviators take on the Reno Aces in a thrilling home series and Mayday brings their “25th Anniversary Tour” to the stage. If you’re a live-action fan, you can experience “The Comeback Tour,” a long-awaited reunion of FKA Spy Ninjas. With concerts, nightlife, and unique performances happening across the city, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the weekend.

Las Vegas Aviators vs. Reno Aces

What: MILB Las Vegas Aviators vs. Reno Aces

The Las Vegas Aviators are set to begin their season with an exciting three-game series against the Reno Aces at the Las Vegas Ballpark. On Opening Night, you can enjoy a spectacular fireworks display after the game. You’ll receive an exclusive Aviators scarf as a special giveaway the following day. Both teams are affiliates of Major League Baseball organizations, with the Aviators linked to the Athletics and the Aces affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks. There are multiple opportunities to enjoy thrilling baseball action and memorable promotions.

Mayday: “25th Anniversary Tour”

What: Mayday

Mayday, the renowned Taiwanese band, is bringing their iconic “25th Anniversary Tour” to Allegiant Stadium, delivering an unforgettable live experience. Celebrating 25 years of legendary music, this event promises electrifying performances and fan-favorite hits. Whether you’ve followed Mayday since the beginning or love high-energy concerts, this is a rare chance to see the band at their best.

The Comeback Tour

What: The Comeback Tour

“The Comeback Tour“ marks the highly anticipated reunion of FKA Spy Ninjas — Dane, Daniel, Melvin, Regina, and Daniela — as they bring back the excitement and adventure fans love. A live experience that soars with action, surprises, and high-energy performances, this is a must-see event whether you’re a diehard follower or newcomer. Bring your friends and family to see the Spy Ninjas back together, and prepare for an interactive and fun show.

Other Events

Las Vegas is full of entertainment. With legendary artists, high-energy shows, and quirky attractions, there’s no shortage of events around the city:

Circus Acts: Monday through Thursday at 1:30 p.m.; Friday through Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at Circus Circus, 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Donny Osmond: Friday, March 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (additional dates available through June 2025) at Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom, 3475 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Big Sean: Friday, March 28, 2025, at 10 p.m. at Drai’s Nightclub, 3595 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas