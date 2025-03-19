En Vogue’s Dawn Robinson Reveals She’s Been Homeless, Living in Her Car for 3 Years

Imagine keeping a big secret for years—then finally letting it out with a deep breath of relief. That’s exactly what Dawn Robinson, former member of the legendary R&B girl group En Vogue, did in a recent YouTube video. She revealed something unexpected: for the past three years, she has been homeless and living in her car.

“You guys, for the past three years, I have been living in my car,” Robinson shared in her video on Tuesday, March 11. After saying it out loud, she sighed, adding, “I said it, oh my gosh, it’s out.”

Robinson explained that in 2020, she was staying with her parents in Las Vegas. But after a while, she decided to move out and head to Los Angeles at the suggestion of her former manager. He had offered to let her stay with him temporarily, but things didn’t work out, and she ended up living in a hotel for eight months.

While at the hotel, she struggled to find an apartment. According to Robinson, her manager was “playing games” and kept rejecting the places she wanted to live. “Sometimes people want to trap you and keep you in a situation where you’re vulnerable and depending on them,” she explained. “So I got out of there.”

That’s when she started looking into “car life“—a lifestyle where people choose to live in their vehicles. Surprisingly, she found it exciting. “I loved what I was seeing,” she said. So, she took the leap. Three years later, she’s still on the road, with Malibu, California, as her main spot.

Despite the challenges, Robinson described her decision as freeing. “I felt like I was on a camping trip. It just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

But she made it clear: she isn’t looking for pity. “It’s not ‘Woe is me,’” she said. “I’m learning about who I am. I’m learning myself as a person, as a woman.”

Still, she admitted that being on her own can be tough. “I miss my family. I miss everyone I was connected to. But I needed to do this alone… I needed to do this for me.” She also shared the heartbreaking news that her dog, Max, passed away in the car, making her journey even lonelier.

As she wrapped up her video, Robinson reflected on her experience. If given the choice, she would have an apartment—but she doesn’t regret her decision at all. “I’m absolutely glad I did this. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished out here.”

Her message to fans? Be bold. Take risks. “Be spontaneous,” she encouraged. “Do the scary. F— fear.”

Robinson was one of the founding members of En Vogue, the hit R&B group behind songs like “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” and “Free Your Mind.”

Watch the full video here.

