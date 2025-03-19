Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Reportedly Say ‘I Do’

Love is in the air! According to PEOPLE, actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have officially tied the knot. Though details are scarce, a source spilled to Page Six that the Ant-Man star and the Harlem actress had a “small private wedding” at their LA home. Only four family members attended, including their moms—Majors’ mother, a pastor, even officiated the ceremony.

The couple’s engagement was confirmed at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in November 2024, where Good shared the happy news with Entertainment Tonight.

Majors and Good first sparked dating rumors in May 2023 after a cozy movie night at an Alamo Drafthouse in LA. Their relationship unfolded as Majors faced legal troubles—he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December 2023 and sentenced in April to a year-long “in-person batterers” intervention program.

Before Majors, Good was married to pastor DeVon Franklin, finalizing their divorce in June 2022.

Their wedding comes at a dramatic moment—Majors has been making headlines all week following a tell-all interview and leaked audio, as reported by Rolling Stone that appears to show him admitting to strangling ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

