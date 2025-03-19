Meek Mill Issues Warning to Youth About Prison Life

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Meek Mill speaks on stage at the "Justice for All: Reforming a Broken System" at the Fast Company Innovation Festival

Meek Mill isn’t just rapping about the streets—he’s lived it. And now, he’s using his voice to warn young people about the harsh realities of the prison system.

On Wednesday (March 12), Meek took to Instagram with a powerful message straight from inside a jail cell.

“To all the young bulls in the street … if you don’t know how to communicate with a lawyer about law… if you don’t have family support ..if you don’t have money to fight case or eat… the law library gonna scare you if you can’t read good!” he warned. “Imagine this being your toilet for the rest of your life … it’s rusty and it’s the same water you drink! If you got a chance to slide ‘leave that shit behind’ SAVE YOUR SELF THEN TRY TO HELP YOUR PEOPLES! THESE TOILETS FOR ‘HEATHENS ONLY!”

Fans and fellow artists backed him up in the comments, with The Game urging, “Tell blogs post this type of time !!!!” Wallo kept it simple with, “TRUTH!” while Rob49 added, “DON’T FOLLOW THE HEATHENS!”

Meek’s passion for prison reform isn’t new. Earlier this year, he spoke out after disturbing footage surfaced showing prison inmate Robert Brooks being beaten by 13 correctional officers while handcuffed in a medical room. Brooks died the next day, with the cause of death ruled as “asphyxia due to compression of the neck.”

Meek didn’t hold back his frustration, taking to X to say: “I never fully watched this til today … this what it is for Black men in America if you get caught without them cameras around. If you been to jail b4 you seen this with your own eyes!”

