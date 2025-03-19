Rick Ross Claps Back at 50 Cent, Digs Into His Past and Crew

In the world of rap, beefs between artists can get pretty intense, and Rick Ross and 50 Cent’s rivalry is no exception. This time, Rick Ross (also known as Rozay) turned up the heat, taking jabs at 50 Cent and even bringing up his late mother in the mix, a move that many saw as crossing a line.

On Wednesday, March 12, Rick Ross posted a fiery rant on his Instagram Stories where he didn’t hold back. He started by calling out 50 Cent’s crew, particularly Tony Yayo, who recently made some comments about 50 Cent’s feuds.

Ross said, “I didn’t know that they say I was the only person that fed 50 Cent up. I ain’t know that, I’ma be honest. Tony Yayo told 50 Cent himself — y’all can Google it. Tony Yayo said, ‘I wouldn’t do that if I was [him].’” He continued, roasting Tony Yayo and another member of 50’s crew, Uncle Murda, saying, “Them ns scared bad, man. You see that na Auntie Murda? Na ain’t never killed nothing. That na need a facial so bad. When I be seeing them blackheads on them — skin. D—! Them ns doing bad.”

But Ross didn’t stop there. He took shots at 50’s business plans too, saying, “50. Boy, I see you struggling making that G-Unit Film Studio out there in Louisiana where the cheapest land at. You thought you was gon’ be able to do it and get them loans.” Ross made fun of the progress of 50’s G-Unit Studio, asking, “What’s wrong? What’s taking so long? You ain’t even build the G-Unit Studio yet.”

The tension reached a new level when Ross referenced 50 Cent’s late mother, Sabrina Jackson, who tragically passed away in a house fire when 50 was a child. Rick Ross harshly mocked the idea of honoring his mom, saying, “I know you wanna make your momma one of them walking stars they put down there. F— how your momma live, n—-. Make her her own walking star.”

To cap off the attack, Rick Ross threatened to buy 50’s master recordings, saying, “50, who owns your masters? I’ll buy your masters. You better shut up. I will buy your masters.”

This feud was sparked by 50 Cent mocking Rick Ross for being Bow Wow’s “opener” on the Millennium Tour, and as you can see, it’s definitely not slowing down anytime soon.

