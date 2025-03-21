Boosie to Launch Memorial Scholarship in Honor of Caleb Wilson

Rapper Boosie Badazz recently announced that he plans to use his Boosie Bash Festival to launch the Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is to honor the HBCU student who passed away in a hazing incident earlier this month at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The rapper recently shared that he has also been working with Caleb’s family directly, as well as, the Southern University marching band that Wilson was once a part of. A portion of the funds raised at the Boosie Bash Festival will go towards supporting the scholarship.

“This incident almost stopped the Boose Bash…We’re going to do something special for him, because that’s a life lost to short,” said Boosie in an interview with WBRZ. “I just want to make it right.”

The rapper who was born in Baton Rougue where the incident took place, will be retuning home for Boosie Bash and hopes to bring something positive to his hometown.

Boosie Bash 2025 will feature performances from artist such as Boosie, GLoRilla, Sexyy Red, DaBaby, Big Boogie, and more! Other guests set to perform throughout the weekend include FPJ, West Love, Pokey, and more.

For more information on the festival, click here.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!