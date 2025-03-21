Kendrick Lamar Reportedly to Play Key Role at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

After his unforgettable performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, Kendrick Lamar might be gearing up for another huge performance—this time at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics!

Organizers for the 2028 Summer Games have told the Associated Press (AP) that there’s a strong possibility Lamar will be involved in the opening ceremony. The Olympics will come after wildfires devastated much of Los Angeles, and the event is set to highlight the city’s resilience. According to AP, organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman said he envisions the Olympics as a “rebirth” for the city.

Wasserman, who also runs an international talent agency representing Lamar, hinted strongly that the Grammy winner would be a major part of the celebrations. “Fortunately in my day job I represent Kendrick Lamar,” Wasserman told the AP. “He is truly an L.A. icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way.”

Lamar’s most recent performance was at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans, where he was joined by special guests like SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and Serena Williams.

In the end, Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav brought their iconic energy to the 2024 Paris Olympics, adding to the growing tradition of rap’s influence on the Games. From Kendrick Lamar to these legends, the Olympics have embraced hip-hop culture, proving that music and sports can mix together.