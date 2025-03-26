$53M Mixed-Use Development Breaks Ground in Historic Westside Las Vegas

On Mar. 20, the Historic Westside in Las Vegas will break ground on a $53 million mixed-use microbusiness park that will change the landscape of the historic area. Aimed at increasing workforce housing while serving local businesses, the development will include 76 housing units ranging from $900 to $1,800 a month, plus 20,000 square feet of retail, office and restaurant space.

Six retail spaces on the lower level will house businesses, creating jobs and generating revenue. Individual businesses and restaurants aren’t officially confirmed yet, but more than 300 eligible businesses are looking at the development. County Commissioner William McCurdy II conceded some of the current construction impacts on traffic are frustrating in the short term but said the disruptions will lead to better sidewalks and roads for residents in the long term.

Located adjacent to the Las Vegas Culinary Academy and Nevada Partners, the project is designed to encourage workforce development and business collaboration, reinforcing the community. McCurdy said that the project is on pace for a possible summer 2026 opening, which would provide a big boost to the community.

Chelsea Frazier, a local resident, remained hopeful about how much the project will change things while hoping to make life easier in terms of jobs and transportation. The continued revitalization of the Historic Westside is an important step forward in the area’s economic growth and community enhancement.