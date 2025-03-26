Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: April 4-April 6

This weekend, Las Vegas, Nevada, is full of exciting happenings, from craft beer celebrations to live music to outdoor art showcases. The Great Vegas Festival of Beer showcases a huge array of brews, while a day club set by Matroda at LIV Beach guarantees plenty of energy. Art in the Park offers a more relaxed atmosphere, featuring distinctive works from many talented artists. With music, drinks, and culture, there’s something for everyone in the city.

Great Vegas Festival of Beer

What: Great Vegas Festival of Beer

When: Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m. (2 p.m. for Early Entry ticket holders)

Where: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., Las Vegas

Cost: General Admission $55, Early Entry $65, and Motley VIP $145

The Great Vegas Festival of Beer is Nevada’s largest craft beer celebration, featuring an extensive selection of local and national brews. Held in downtown Las Vegas, this spirited celebration is an opportunity to enjoy unlimited tastings of beer from dozens of breweries, craft cocktails, ciders, and other beverages. You can indulge in gourmet food pairings, live entertainment, and interactive experiences.

Matroda

What: Matroda

Matroda When: Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Where: Fontainebleau Las Vegas, LIV Beach, 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, LIV Beach, 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Female Guests $23.95, Male Guests $35.93, and Expedited Admission $71.86

Matroda brings his signature high-energy beats to LIV Beach Las Vegas at the stunning Fontainebleau Las Vegas, delivering an electrifying day club experience like no other. The ideal celebration of music, luxury, and hedonism, expect an electric atmosphere under the Vegas sun. As a top electronic music venue, LIV Beach is set to deliver an unforgettable party experience, whether you’re a Matroda fan or lover of dance music.

Art in the Park

What: Art in the Park

Art in the Park When: Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas

Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas Cost: Free admission: various artists will have items for purchase

Art in the Park at Bruce Trent Park offers an outdoor art experience with a vibrant atmosphere and a diverse collection of artwork from local and regional artists. The park’s picturesque natural beauty is complemented by displays of unique paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and handmade crafts. In addition to the art on display, this event includes live music, participatory art activities and food vendors — creating a festive environment for art lovers of all ages.

Other Events

Las Vegas offers a variety of events this weekend, celebrating culture, classic cars, and fine spirits. From a colorful spring festival highlighting Japanese customs to a nostalgic car show featuring activities for the whole family, there are many ways to take advantage of the city:

Kizuna Society Japanese Spring Festival : Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive., Las Vegas

Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive., Las Vegas Rolling into Doolittle Old School Car Show & Easter Egg Hunt : Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Doolittle Community Center and Kianga Isoke Palacio Park, 1950 N. J St., Las Vegas

Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Doolittle Community Center and Kianga Isoke Palacio Park, 1950 N. J St., Las Vegas Spirits & Spice Las Vegas Whiskey Experience: Friday, April 4, 2025, at 4:30 and 5 p.m. (additional dates available) at Spirits & Spice Las Vegas, 3377 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 2035, Las Vegas