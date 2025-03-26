WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson Opens Renovated Basketball Court at North Las Vegas Boys & Girls Club

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 10: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces stands on the court during warmups before a game against the Phoenix Mercury at T-Mobile Arena on September 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Mercury 100-85.

On Mar. 21, A’ja Wilson, the Las Vegas Aces superstar and three-time WNBA MVP, opened a renovated basketball court at the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas. The court, a collaboration made possible by the A’ja Wilson Foundation, 2K Foundations, and SLAM’s Play with Purpose, provides a safe, professional-level space for kids to pick up their basketball skills, build confidence, and take their dreams to the next level.

“As someone who grew up surrounded by a community that supported my dreams, it means the world to give back and create a space where kids—especially young girls — can play, grow, and believe in themselves,” Wilson said.

The unveiling was joyful. Wilson surprised children by participating in basketball activities, signing autographs, and taking photos. Those in attendance were not soon forgetful, including a girl named Makayla, who said she was excited and a fan of the WNBA superstar. Andy Bischel, president of the Boys & Girls Club, thanked Wilson for her donation and spoke of the court’s significance to the underserved community there.

Through their work with the A’ja Wilson Foundation, they are working to empower young athletes, especially those with learning disabilities, to challenge stigma and be included. This project fits in with the Aces’ larger mission to serve positively in their community. It boasts a brand-new scoreboard and upgraded amenities, and it’s sure to serve children for many years to come.



Wilson’s court donation arrives at the height of personal success — she’s also the cover athlete of NBA 2K25’s WNBA Edition, with the highest in-game rating ever given to a WNBA player. The Las Vegas Aces are gearing up to launch their 2025 season on May 2 against the Dallas Wings and pursue their third title in four years.