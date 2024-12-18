Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Featured

10 Iconic Hip Hop Hits That Turn 25 in 2025

December 18, 2024

Las Vegas Teacher Arrested For Injuring 10 Year Old: Metro

December 19, 2024

Is It Legal To Drive With Christmas Lights On Your Car?

Making New Year’s Resolutions and Staying With Them

Celebrity Deaths 2024: Musicians, Entertainers & Cultural Figures We Lost

Celebrating New Years Eve In Las Vegas

Celebrating 25 Years in 2025: Artists Who Debuted in 2000

The GetUp Crew

LVMPD Wants To ID Two Suspects In Las Vegas Strip Thefts

December 20, 2024

5 Christmas Horror Movies to Give the Season a Little More Chill 

Don't Miss
October 10, 2024

Donate Now To Help Those Affected By Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene

Sign Up For The Jammin’ 105.7 Rhythm Report Newsletter

Listen To Jammin’ 105.7 On Our FREE App

Jammin’ 105.7 Available On Alexa!

Beasley Best Community Of Caring: Saluting Our Veterans

Must Haves

Jammin’ 105.7: Contest Winner FAQs

GetUp Crew
October 23, 2024

E. Coli Outbreak Linked To McDonald’s Quarter Pounders In 10 States

Snoop Dogg Regrets Turning Down $100 Million Offer To Join OnlyFans

October 22, 2024

Diddy’s Children Have Shared Message For Their Father, ‘We Miss You’

Your Horror Movie According To Your Zodiac Sign

Cardi B Gets Late Night Visit From Child Protective Services After Prank Goes Wrong

Fans React To Drake Rapping Entirely In Spanish, ‘That Verse Was Trash’

October 21, 2024

Elvira Says Ariana Grande Refused A Picture With Her, After THIS Shocking Moment

October 18, 2024

Spooky Season At Dunkin’ Is Back! New Tricks And Treats In 2024

These 5 States Have The Most Serial Killers

View More

Local News
December 20, 2024

Whiskey Pete’s Casino Closed (For Now At Least)

December 19, 2024

Is It Legal To Drive With Christmas Lights On Your Car?

Making New Year’s Resolutions and Staying With Them

10 Iconic Hip Hop Hits That Turn 25 in 2025

December 18, 2024

RTC Warns of Heavy Holiday Traffic on I-15, Offers Free New Year’s Eve Transit

Las Vegas Teacher Arrested For Injuring 10 Year Old: Metro

December 17, 2024

Troubled Rapper Trey Songz Wants Default Judgment Tossed

Remembering The Great 2008 Snowstorm In Vegas, Other Whacky Weather Events

Red Kettle Stolen By Las Vegas Teen On Skateboard

View More

Music
December 19, 2024

Celebrating 25 Years in 2025: Artists Who Debuted in 2000

December 16, 2024

J-Kwon: Why He Doesn’t Get A Grammy Nom for Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’  

December 12, 2024

2024 Billboard Music Awards: Winners List

December 11, 2024

J. Cole Announces ‘Fifth and Final’ Dreamville Fest in 2025

December 10, 2024

The Roots Bringing Lil’ Kim, Redman, Method Man, and More to 2025 ‘Class of ’95’ LA Picnic

December 4, 2024

Jay-Z’s Top 14 Career Milestones: A Celebration of His Legacy  

December 3, 2024

Kendrick Lamar and SZA: 5 Songs We Hope They Perform Together On Tour

Legendary Coachella Sets That Defined the Festival: From ‘BeyChella’ to BLACKPINK  

December 2, 2024

Ranking Bruno Mars’ Collaborations 

View More

Celebs

Celebrity Deaths 2024: Musicians, Entertainers & Cultural Figures We Lost

December 20, 2024

5 Christmas Horror Movies to Give the Season a Little More Chill 

December 19, 2024

‘Superman’: Five Takeaways From The Trailer

Everything We Know About ‘Scream 7’ 

December 18, 2024

5 Couples That Got Together in 2024

Cancelled TV Shows in 2024: 6 Series That Didn’t Make the Cut 

December 17, 2024

Romantasy: The Publishing Industry’s Hottest Genre 

The Golden Globes 2025: A Look at the Nominated Best TV Series – Drama  

Unexpected Movie Flops of 2024 

View More

Lifestyle
December 20, 2024

All Party City Stores Are Closing, Report States

December 19, 2024

10 Weird New Year’s Traditions All Over the World 

December 18, 2024

Foolproof your 2025’s New Year’s Resolutions  

December 17, 2024

5 Tips to Prepare For Christmas Travel  

December 16, 2024

Deep Dive Into New Year’s Resolution Ideas

How to Stay Healthy During This Season of Christmas Dinners  

December 15, 2024

Christmas Home Decors on a Budget: 6 Ways to Decorate Without Overspending  

How to Host an Awesome Christmas Party: 5 Tips for Success  

December 13, 2024

Friendly Conversation Starters for Christmas Dinner

View More

Photos

Celebrity Deaths 2024: Musicians, Entertainers & Cultural Figures We Lost

F1 Las Vegas Roars to Life: Must-See Photos from Practice Sessions [GALLERY]

Paws In The Park 2024: Another Barktastic Year Of Furry Friends [GALLERY]

‘I Voted’ Sticker: 5 Fun Facts About Civic Duty’s Most Iconic Symbol

Clark County’s Monster Mash Trunk Or Treat Event 2024 [GALLERY]

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Adriana Lima And More Shine After 6 Year Hiatus

Epic Photos From Tropicana Las Vegas’ Implosion

Salem The Halloween Capital Of The World Thrills With Annual Parade

Tropicana Announces Demolition Date: 12 Stunning Photos To Remember ‘The Trop’

View More

Podcasts

SONIC 3 Spoiler Free Review!

01:15 Download Dec 18th

GetUp Crew: What’s Hot & Trending

04:30 Download Dec 17th

GetUp Crew: The Secret Is Out

07:23 Download Dec 17th

GetUp Crew: WWE Monday Night Raw

02:37 Download Dec 17th

GetUp Crew: You’re Not the Only One

11:24 Download Dec 17th

GetUp Crew: Escapades at Slades?

04:08 Download Dec 17th

GetUp Crew: Never Trust the Fart

03:33 Download Dec 17th

GetUp Crew: What’s Hot & Trending

05:35 Download Dec 16th

GetUp Crew: Strip Club Purpose

04:10 Download Dec 16th

View More

Sports
December 18, 2024

Vegas Golden Knights Launch LosVGK To Boost Latino Hockey, Will Host 2025 International Tournament

December 13, 2024

Raiders QB O’Connell Attends Practice But Isn’t Confirmed for Dec. 16 Falcons Game

December 10, 2024

Caitlin Clark Named TIME Magazine’s Athlete of the Year

December 4, 2024

Olofsson Scores Twice as Golden Knights Crush Avalanche 8-4

December 3, 2024

Eichel’s Explosive 36-Point Start Powers Knights’ Push in Western Conference

F1 Las Vegas Roars to Life: Must-See Photos from Practice Sessions [GALLERY]

November 4, 2024

Drawing Every ACC Team Logo By Memory (I Can’t Draw)

October 24, 2024

Drawing Every Big Ten Team Logo By Memory (I Can’t Draw)

October 21, 2024

Drawing Every SEC Team Logo By Memory (I Can’t Draw)

View More